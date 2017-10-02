SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Frank Esposito Jr. won the Senior PGA Professional Championship for the second time in four years Sunday at Desert Mountain.

Esposito, the 54-year-old PGA teaching professional at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, New Jersey, chipped in for eagle on the final hole for a 4-under 68 and a five-stroke victory.

Esposito finished at 12-under 276 and earned $21,500.

Jim Schuman of Scottsdale was second after a 70 on the Cochise Course.

Stuart Smith of Reno, Nevada, had a 68 to finish third at 6 under.

The top 35 players earned spots in the Senior PGA Championship in May at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor, Michigan.