ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. -- Jonathan Byrd is heading back to the PGA Tour for the first time in three years after winning the weather-delayed Web.com Tour Championship.

A five-time PGA Tour winner, Byrd closed with a 4-under 67 on Monday at Atlantic Beach Country Club for a four-shot victory. Byrd was tied for 66th in the standings going into the last of four Web.com Tour Finals event that awarded tour cards to the top 25.

Byrd finished at 24-under 260.

Sam Saunders, the grandson of Arnold Palmer who shot 59 in the first round, closed with a 69 and tied for second with Shawn Stefani (65). Both earned their way back to the PGA Tour, which starts its new season Thursday.

Byrd and Stefani were among five players who moved into the top 25 on the Finals money list in the last event. The others were Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale and Tom Hoge, who closed with a 65 and finished 23rd.

The top 25 players from the regular-season money list already were assured of PGA Tour cards.