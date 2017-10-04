Xander Schauffele, who held off Justin Thomas to win the Tour Championship last month, has been named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year as voted on by the tour's membership.

Schauffele, 23, became the first rookie to win the season-ending Tour Championship and finished third in the FedEx Cup standings. He also won the Greenbrier Classic in July.

Xander Schauffele had two wins and made more than $4.3 million in 28 events this season as he won PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors. Tannen Maury/EPA

The San Diego resident is the fourth member of the high school class of 2011 to earn rookie of the year honors, joining Jordan Spieth (2013), Daniel Berger (2015) and Emiliano Grillo (2016).

Thomas, another member of that class, captured the FedEx Cup this season and won five times.

Schauffele was one of six multiple-time winners during the 2016-17 season, joining Thomas, Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama and Marc Leishman. In 28 starts, he had four top-10 finishes among 20 made cuts.

Having advanced from the Web.com Tour following the 2016 season, Schauffele was selected for the rookie honor over Wesley Bryan, Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes and Grayson Murray.