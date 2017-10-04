Justin Thomas was named PGA Tour player of the year for the 2016-17 season on Wednesday after winning five times, a major championship and the FedEx Cup.

Thomas, 24, beat out the likes of Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama after winning the PGA Championship, adding a victory at the Dell Technologies Championship during the FedEx Cup playoffs and then taking the overall FedEx Cup title at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

He also participated in his first professional Cup team last week at the Presidents Cup, where the U.S. defeated an International team 19-11.

Justin Thomas pulled out the PGA Tour Player of the Year award. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

"It's a tremendous honor,'' Thomas said during a conference call. "It really sunk in when I got the call from the commissioner (Jay Monahan). It was something I felt I may win because of Atlanta and how the year played out but I knew how tight of a race it was up until then. With one week to go a lot of things can happen.

"Any time you can win an award with someone like Jack Nicklaus' name on the award, it definitely means a lot.''

The award is voted on by PGA Tour members.

Thomas won the CIMB Classic in Malaysia last fall -- a tournament title he will defend next week -- then won back-to-back events in Hawaii, including shooting a 59 at the Sony Open.

He shot a third-round 63 at the U.S. Open and added a fourth tour title at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. After winning the Dell Technologies event, Thomas was in contention to win the Tour Championship, finishing a shot behind winner Xander Schauffele -- who won rookie of the year honors on Tuesday. But Thomas won the overall title and a $10 million bonus.