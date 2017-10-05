        <
        >

          Cristie Kerr surges into Ladies Open de France lead

          Cristie Kerr leads the Ladies Open de France after the opening round. Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
          12:49 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          American Cristie Kerr took a three-shot lead after the first day of the Ladies Open de France.

          Kerr carded an eight-under-par 62 first round at Golf de Chantaco in Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

          Wentworth's Annabel Dimmock was in a six-way share of second place after six birdies and a bogey in her 65.

          All 78 competitors were asked to dress in white, the official colour for lung cancer awareness, and to donate €5 per birdie for the first two rounds of the tournament with the proceeds to be donated to ARTIC, a charity close to the late Ladies European Tour professional Cassandra Kirkland, who died from cancer in April.

