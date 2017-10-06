Heavy rain and a waterlogged course forced the second round of the Ladies Open de France to be suspended.

Overnight leader on eight under Cristie Kerr had not started her round before the decision was made to bring all the players back on Saturday morning to finish, but her lead was cut to just one after Finland's Ursula Wikstrom completed nine holes in two under before being called off the course.

Wales' Lydia Hall was four shots back in joint eighth after recording one birdie in the three holes she managed to complete.

"There was a large amount of rainfall in the area last week and over the weekend, which had already saturated the golf course," said tournament director Davide Lantos. "Although the course was playable in the morning, the additional rain flooded several greens and fairways and the course became unplayable."

Organisers said the intention remains to complete 72 holes by Sunday. Officials were criticised for reducing last month's Evian Championship, the year's final major and also held in France, to 54 holes after torrential rain.