          Tyler Duncan eagles 18th to grab one-shot lead at Safeway Open

          10:37 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NAPA, Calif. -- Tyler Duncan chipped in from the fringe for eagle on the par-5 18th hole Friday to take the second-round lead in the season-opening Safeway Open.

          Making his second career PGA Tour start, Duncan shot a 6-under 66 for a one-stroke lead over defending champion Brendan Steele at Silverado Resort and Spa.

          Duncan, the Web.com Tour graduate who shared the first-round lead with Steele and Tom Hoge, also had seven birdies and three bogeys to reach 13-under 131.

          Steele had six birdies and a bogey in a 67. He's 30 under is his past six rounds in the event.

          Chesson Hadley, who began the second round seven shots behind the leaders, broke the course record with a career-best 61 to get within two strokes. He had an eagle, 10 birdies and a bogey. His previous career best was a 64 in the opening round of the 2015 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

          Hadley, who regained his PGA Tour card on the Web.com Tour money list, parred the final two holes.

