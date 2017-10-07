A little over a week after saying he did not know what the future held for his golf game, Tiger Woods posted video of himself on Twitter taking a full swing.

And the golf ball traveled significantly farther than the 60-yard pitch shots he said he was limited to previously.

Smooth iron shots pic.twitter.com/v9XLROZnfW — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) October 7, 2017

Woods, 41, is nearing the six-month mark since undergoing fusion surgery on his back. It was his fourth back surgery, and the recovery is expected to be lengthy.

The 14-time major champion said he is awaiting his surgeon's go-ahead before moving on to longer shots.

At the Presidents Cup, where he was an assistant captain, Woods said his back is pain-free, but "I don't know what kind of a golf swing I'll have."

Because of that, Woods acknowledged it is possible his career could be over. But he also is optimistic that he can return at some point and said he is "in no hurry."

Woods has not played since withdrawing from a tournament in Dubai in February. It was just his third tournament after taking more than a year to recover from two back surgeries in 2015.