Cristie Kerr picked up her first Ladies European Tour title with victory in France. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Cristie Kerr claimed her first European Tour title as she finished at 17 under to win the Ladies Open de France by 4 strokes.

Kerr took command of the tournament from day one after opening with a round of 62, and it rarely appeared that she would lose her lead during the rain-affected weekend.

The American held off a late charge from China's Xi Yu Lin, who had to settle for second place despite carding 64 in her final round to finish 13 under, 5 shots ahead of Azahara Munoz in third.

Kerr entered the day at 12 under after enduring a tough start to her third round late Saturday, which saw her hit three bogeys and just one birdie on her opening eight holes.

However, Kerr quickly took back control as she managed two birdies and an eagle on the back nine to enter the fourth round at 16 under.

A solid final round featuring one birdie and no bogeys was enough for Kerr, 39, to secure the title.

England's Holly Clyburn, 26, struck a final-round 66 -- with five birdies and just one bogey -- to finish 7 under par and tie for fourth with Holland's Anne van Dam.

Van Dam had been Kerr's closest challenger for most of the weekend but lost ground to the American with scores of 71 and 70 in her final two rounds.