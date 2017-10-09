One of the longest-running sponsorships in golf came to an end Monday, as TaylorMade announced it had parted ways with Sergio Garcia.

The two had been linked for 15 years, but Adidas' recent $425 million sale of the business to a private equity firm made it less important for Garcia, also an Adidas spokesperson, to continue to promote the brand.

A TaylorMade spokesman said in a statement that the breakup was "mutually agreed on."

"It has been an honor to play a role in his performance throughout his career," the statement said.

Garcia's biggest win came earlier this year at the Masters, his first major victory in his 74th major start.

Without Sergio, TaylorMade still has plenty of big names on its roster, including Dustin Johnson and Jason Day. The brand also picked up Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods as a result of Nike getting out of the equipment business last fall.

Just last month, TaylorMade competitor Callaway announced it has re-signed Phil Mickelson, who has been with its brand since 2004, in a deal that will last through the end of his career.