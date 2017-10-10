Tim Clark is coming up on the two-year anniversary since he last played on the PGA Tour at the 2016 CareerBuilder Challenge. Instead of taking a major medical extension, he is using a one-time exemption for being among the top 50 in career money (No. 47).

Whether he plays depends on his health. Clark spent time this year working with Russell Henley on his wedge game.

Also using a one-time exemption for top 50 in career money is two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen, who is No. 26 in career money. Goosen, who turns 49 in February, narrowly kept his card for last season.

Ernie Els (No. 5) and K.J. Choi (No. 25) are using one-time exemptions for top 25 on the career money list. Els, who turns 48 next week, can still use the one-time exemption for top 50.

Bo Van Pelt also is on a career money exemption, but that has been carried over from 2015-16. Van Pelt hasn't played since Pebble Beach in 2016 after having surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left arm.