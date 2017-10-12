Sung Hyun Park, Minjee Lee and Min-Sun Kim all shared the clubhouse lead on day one of the LPGA Keb Hana Bank Championship on six under par.

Hyun Park, who is currently world No. 2, didn't hit one bogey all day and cruised to an impressive score of 66.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko was not far off the pace either, carding an opening 67 with four of her six birdies coming on the opening nine holes. America's Lexi Thompson finished a shot behind on three under.

Elsewhere, Great Britain's Charley Hull carded a respectable one-under-par score despite bogeying her opening two holes.

World No.1 So Yeon Ryu could only manage an opening round score of 72 which meant she remained on level par for the tournament.