        <
        >

          Three lead on one day of LPGA Keb Hana Bank Championship

          Sung-Hyun Park shares the day one lead with two other competitors. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
          9:11 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Sung Hyun Park, Minjee Lee and Min-Sun Kim all shared the clubhouse lead on day one of the LPGA Keb Hana Bank Championship on six under par.

          Hyun Park, who is currently world No. 2, didn't hit one bogey all day and cruised to an impressive score of 66.

          New Zealand's Lydia Ko was not far off the pace either, carding an opening 67 with four of her six birdies coming on the opening nine holes. America's Lexi Thompson finished a shot behind on three under.

          Elsewhere, Great Britain's Charley Hull carded a respectable one-under-par score despite bogeying her opening two holes.

          World No.1 So Yeon Ryu could only manage an opening round score of 72 which meant she remained on level par for the tournament.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.