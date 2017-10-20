Joost Luiten hit a stunning albatross to claim a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

The Dutchman holed his second shot at the par-five 11th to wow the galleries and take a giant step towards the leaderboard summit, where he sits on 6-under-par.

That moment turned the 31-year-old's round on its head, and wiped out three of the four bogeys he made en route to a 1-under 70.

Luiten -- who finished second at last year's Open de Espana at the same venue -- reached the halfway stage a stroke ahead of tournament host Sergio Garcia, Englishman Robert Rock and Scott Jamieson of Scotland.

Conditions made scoring tougher than on day one, with Rock also 1-under for the day and Garcia shooting a level-par 71. Jamieson's 68, containing five birdies and two bogeys, was therefore good enough to catapult him into the reckoning.

Welshman Jamie Donaldson went one better, signing for a best-of-day 4-under, though he was still four shots off the lead after a slow start on Thursday.

Andrew Johnson, who edged Luiten in the 2016 Open de Espana, joined Donaldson in a six-strong group on 2-under.