Thomas edges Leishman to win in South Korea

Justin Thomas has beaten Australian Marc Leishman on the second playoff hole to take out the PGA Tour's first regular-season tournament held in South Korea.

Thomas and Leishman finished regulation play at the CJ Cup locked at nine-under after both players birdied the 18th on Sunday.

Justin Thomas defeated Australian Marc Leishman in a playoff to win the CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges. Matt Roberts/Getty Images

But after squaring the first playoff hole at Nine Bridges, Thomas claimed the winner's prize of $1.66 million when Leishman bogeyed the second.

It was a see-sawing finish with Leishman and Thomas both having eagle opportunities at the last to win outright.

They'd get to know the 18th particularly well as it would feature as the two playoff holes.

Leishman recovered remarkably from a wayward tee shot on the first playoff hole, taking a drop and threading his second between trees to stay in contention with a par.

But it wasn't to be when they re-visited the par-five, Leishman dropping a shot after finding the water.

Thomas, who last month claimed a $10 million payday at the Fed Ex Cup, refused to layup and finished just short of the green before claiming a birdie and the title.

The silver lining for Leishman was a cheque for $999,000 and a projected career-high ranking of world No.12.