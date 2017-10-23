Tiger Woods is making progress from the fusion surgery he had on his lower back in April. On Monday, he was cleared to resume full golf activities. (0:30)

Tiger Woods has had no problem showing the world via Twitter that his golf comeback is progressing.

On Monday, he posted video of himself hitting his "stinger'' shot with a long iron, a go-to shot that he used to his advantage often during his prime. The 41-year-old, 14-time major champion has not played since February and only recently resumed full golf activity following a six-month recovery from lower-back-fusion surgery.

A week ago, Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, told ESPN.com that the golfer had been cleared by his doctors to resume all golf activity.

"He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed," Steinberg said. "He can do as much as he needs to do. Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good, but he plans to do it the right way."

In recent weeks, Woods posted videos of himself hitting pitch shots, then full iron shots, then shots at a youth clinic, then a shot hitting a driver and now the stinger.