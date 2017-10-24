FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The hearing in which Tiger Woods is expected to enter a diversion program for intoxicated drivers has been postponed.

The hearing has been moved to Friday instead of Wednesday as originally scheduled. No reason was given for the change.

The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving in Palm Beach County, Florida.

In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation, pay a $250 fine and attend DUI school along with other conditions.

Woods was arrested May 29 when officers found him unconscious in his parked Mercedes-Benz. A toxicology report showed he had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers, a sleep drug and an anti-anxiety drug but no alcohol in his system.