          Dustin Johnson shoots 63 to take 1-shot lead over Brooks Koepka

          4:27 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          SHANGHAI -- Dustin Johnson was handed a new putter 15 minutes before he teed off and shot a 9-under 63 on Friday for a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka going into the weekend at the HSBC Champions.

          Johnson birdied his last four holes at Sheshan International using a TaylorMade Spider with a different insert. He was on the range when he got the new putter, rapped a few shots on the practice green and then made just about everything he looked at.

          Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and winner of the HSBC Champions four years ago, was at 13-under 131.

          Koepka birdied his first two holes and two of his last three holes for a 68.

          Justin Rose shot 68 and was four shots behind.

