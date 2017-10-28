        <
          Lin Yuxin recovers from triple-bogey to lead entering final round at Royal Wellington

          2:30 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Lin Yuxin of China birdied the 18th hole Saturday for a 2-under 69, giving him a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur and a shot at playing in the Masters and British Open next year.

          Lin recovered from a triple-bogey on the sixth hole at Royal Wellington -- his second of the week -- with three birdies over his last five holes.

          He was at 8-under 205 and led by one shot over Min Woo Lee of Australia and Andy Zhang, a sophomore at Florida who qualified for the U.S. Open at age 14. Lee birdied the 18th for a 71. Zhang shot 67.

          Yuan Yechun was three shots behind, giving China three of the top six spots on the leaderboard.

