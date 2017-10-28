Cristie Kerr is closing in on the 20th LPGA Tour title of her career after she carded an impressive 6-under 65 to take a one-shot lead into the final day of the LPGA Sime Darby Malaysia.

American Kerr, who started the day in third place at 9-under after a sensational 8-under 63 on Friday, hit seven birdies and just one bogey as she finished day three with a leaderboard-topping 15-under-par.

The 40-year-old now sits one shot ahead of defending champion Feng Shanshan, who ended the day with a bogey-less 68 to improve upon her leading overnight total of 11-under.

The 28-year-old will be Kerr's closest challenger going into the final round in Kuala Lumpur as she finished three-shots ahead of Korea's Sei Young Kim in third.

American's Stacy Lewis and Jacqui Concolino -- who shot six birdies on her first nine holes -- currently share fourth, five-shots behind their compatriot at the top of the leaderboard.

Elsewhere Lydia Ko -- who led the tournament on the first day -- remains off the pace after she carded a 1-under 70 to end the day at 7-under.