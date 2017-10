John Daly suffered a right knee injury during second-round play Saturday in the Champions Tour's Powershares QQQ Championship and had to withdraw from the tournament.

Daly was hurt while walking the ninth hole at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. He was shown on Golf Channel's broadcast sitting on a cart path with an ice pack on his knee. He had to be helped to a golf cart.

According to the Golf Channel broadcast, Daly has had problems with the knee for a couple of weeks.