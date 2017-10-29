China's Lin too good in Asia-Pacific golf

Australia's Min Woo Lee had to settle for tied third as Chinese youngster Yuxin Lin stormed to the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship title, earning coveted starts in next year's Masters and British Open.

Lee started the last round one shot behind Lin but could not match the 17-year-old's final-day brilliance.

Playing with calm assurance, Lin shot a six-under-par 65, highlighted by an eagle on the last hole, to win by three shots from countryman Andy Zhang at Royal Wellington GC in New Zealand.

Lin played every round in the 60s - with earlier scores of 69 67 69 - but Zhang managed to keep the pressure on until the youngster's birdie-eagle finish.

Perth golfer Lee - brother of LPGA Tour star Minjee Lee - carded a final round 71 to finish four shots behind the winner.

He tied with Yechun Yuan while yet another member of the powerful Chinese squad, Cheng Jun, was outright fifth, a shot further back.

Australia's first round leader Shae Wools-Cobb never recaptured the brilliance of his opening 63 and tied for sixth after a 71.