Plank4Player celebrating major champ's 82nd birthday

Hall of Fame golfer Gary Player is taking to social media this week to encourage a fit and healthy lifestyle.

To recognize his 82nd birthday on Wednesday, Player is asking people to plank for 82 seconds -- or as long as they can do -- take a photo and then post it on social media and tag Player's Twitter account (@garyplayer) or Instagram (@gary.player) with the hashtag #Plank4Player.

Individuals and teams or groups are encouraged to participate.

Last year, to honor Player's lifelong commitment to diet, health and fitness, he had people do 81 sit-ups, or as many as possible.

Player, who every week sends a tweet of congratulations to the various winners on all of the major golf tours, won nine major championships, 24 PGA Tour titles and more than 80 other worldwide titles, including 63 in his native South Africa. Player also won nine senior majors on what is now called the PGA Tour Champions, where he won a total of 19 times.