          Florentyna Parker, Amy Boulden star at Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open

          Florentyna Parker had a strong opening day at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi. Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
          4:30 PM ET
          • PA Sport

          England's Florentyna Parker and Wales' Amy Boulden are part of a six-strong group sharing second place after the opening round of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi.

          South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace holds a 1-stroke lead after a 6-under-par 66 at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, with Parker, Boulden, Jenny Haglund, Marianne Skarpnord, Isi Gabsa and Aditi Ashok all shooting 67.

          "It wasn't perfect but I did make a lot of putts and seven birdies is quite nice," Pace said. "It's the first time that I've played here and the par-5's are definitely reachable. I messed one up, the 15th, where I went into the water, but I managed to get a par there."

          England's Lauren Taylor and Felicity Johnson are 2 shots off the lead after rounds of 68, with compatriot Georgia Hall a shot further back alongside Cheyenne Woods.

          Defending champion Beth Allen could only manage an opening 73, while Mel Reid struggled to a 77 before withdrawing with a back injury.

