IBARAKI, Japan -- Defending champion Shanshan Feng fired a 6-under 66 on Friday to share a seven-way lead after the first round of the LPGA Tour's Japan Classic.

Feng carded six birdies in a bogey-free round at the Taiheiyo Club. She was joined at 6 under by Americans Lizette Salas and Jane Park, three Japanese players -- Saiki Fujita, Ai Suzuki and Nasa Hataoka -- and Lee Ming-yong of South Korea.

Feng has made 19 starts on the LPGA with 10 top-10 finishes and a victory at the LPGA Volvik Championship in May.

Anna Nordqvist was another stroke back at 5 under, tied for eighth with South Koreans Sei Young Kim and Chae Young Yoon.

Lexi Thompson offset three bogeys with seven birdies for a 68 and was tied for 11th in a group of 13 players including No. 1-ranked So Yeon Ryu, Lydia Ko and Stacy Lewis.