England's Ellie Givens fired a superb 64 to move into contention for a first Ladies European Tour title in the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi.

Givens carded eight birdies at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club to finish 12 under par, three shots off the lead held by Indian teenager Aditi Ashok, whose 68 gave her a two-shot advantage over American Cheyenne Woods, the niece of 14-time major winner Tiger Woods.

"I really enjoyed today," Givens said. "I hit the ball really close and made a lot of putts. I even missed a few and I didn't birdie the par fives, but I played well, especially on the front nine.

"It's my lowest ever round so I'm very excited about that and I had some family here today so it was nice to have them see me play well. I'm going to play aggressively Saturday and I'm looking forward to it."

Givens shares third place with halfway leader Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa, who could only manage a third round of 72, with England's Georgia Hall and Sweden's Camilla Lenarth a shot behind on 11 under.