        <
        >

          Doc Rivers went to extraordinary lengths to watch Tiger at Masters

          During the nine seasons that Doc Rivers coached the Boston Celtics, his team played on the same day as the Masters on 19 occasions. So which was the game in question where Tiger made a run? Was it in 2005 when Woods won his fourth green jacket? Jamie Squire/Getty Images for Golfweek
          7:48 PM ET
          • Bob HarigESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior golf writer for ESPN.com
            • Covered golf for more than 20 years
            • Earned Evans Scholarship to attend Indiana University

          Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers once tried to get ejected from an NBA game when he was coach of the Boston Celtics -- so he could watch Tiger Woods playing in the Masters.

          Rivers, during a recent news conference told the story from years ago when Woods was making a run at the green jacket. Celtics general manager Danny Ainge told him during the late-season game at halftime what was occurring and suggested Rivers attempt to get thrown out so he could watch Woods.

          The Celtics' playoff fate was already determined, so Rivers figured he'd try. And early in the third quarter, he vehemently yelled at one of the referees -- only to have nothing happen. The official just stared at him.

          Later, the ref motioned for Rivers to come over to him while a player was shooting a free throw.

          "I want to watch it too,'' the official said.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.