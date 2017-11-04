Indian teenager Aditi Ashok held her nerve to claim a third Ladies European Tour title in 12 months after a tense finish to the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi.

Ashok began the final round at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club with a two-shot lead and looked to be cruising to victory until four-putting the par-three 17th for a double bogey.

That left the 19-year-old just a shot ahead of England's Georgia Hall, who had completed a superb closing 66, but Ashok produced a brilliant approach to the treacherous 18th to set up a winning par. "I'm just glad I came out on top," Ashok said after a final round of 69.

"I just kept giving myself birdie putts and that was the plan on 17 as well. I don't know how I ended up four-putting but the birdies in the middle [of the round] helped."

Hall, who had to settle for a runners-up finish for the second year in succession, said: "I'm a little bit disappointed because I thought I needed an eight-under round today and I was ticking the shots off in my head.

"I hit the ball great all week, but I putted poorly and didn't hole anything today. All my birdie chances were inside 10 feet. Aditi played great again and managed to get a par on the last, so well done to her."

Sweden's Camilla Lennarth finished a shot behind Hall in third, with Cheyenne Woods -- the niece of 14-time major winner Tiger Woods -- another stroke back in fourth.