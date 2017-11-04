        <
        >

          Aditi Ashok holds nerve to claims third title in a year in Abu Dhabi

          Aditi Ashok claimed a third Ladies European Tour title in 12 months with a final round of 69 in Abu Dhabi. Francois Nel/Getty Images
          10:32 AM ET
          • PA Sport

          Indian teenager Aditi Ashok held her nerve to claim a third Ladies European Tour title in 12 months after a tense finish to the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi.

          Ashok began the final round at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club with a two-shot lead and looked to be cruising to victory until four-putting the par-three 17th for a double bogey.

          That left the 19-year-old just a shot ahead of England's Georgia Hall, who had completed a superb closing 66, but Ashok produced a brilliant approach to the treacherous 18th to set up a winning par. "I'm just glad I came out on top," Ashok said after a final round of 69.

          "I just kept giving myself birdie putts and that was the plan on 17 as well. I don't know how I ended up four-putting but the birdies in the middle [of the round] helped."

          Hall, who had to settle for a runners-up finish for the second year in succession, said: "I'm a little bit disappointed because I thought I needed an eight-under round today and I was ticking the shots off in my head.

          "I hit the ball great all week, but I putted poorly and didn't hole anything today. All my birdie chances were inside 10 feet. Aditi played great again and managed to get a par on the last, so well done to her."

          Sweden's Camilla Lennarth finished a shot behind Hall in third, with Cheyenne Woods -- the niece of 14-time major winner Tiger Woods -- another stroke back in fourth.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.