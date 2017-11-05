Justin Rose won back-to-back events for the second time in his career after a thrilling finish to the Turkish Airlines Open to pile the pressure on Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood.

Seven days after overturning an 8-shot deficit to world No. 1 Dustin Johnson to win the WGC-HSBC Champions, Rose came from 2 behind in the final round in Antalya to claim an 11th European Tour title at the £5.3 million event.

A closing 65 gave the Olympic champion a winning total of 18 under par, a shot ahead of former Ryder Cup teammate Nicolas Colsaerts and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli.

Rose holed from 10 feet on the 18th for his third birdie in the last four holes and then saw playing partner Colsaerts, who had birdied the 15th, 16th and 17th, unable to make it four in a row from two feet closer.

Ireland's Padraig Harrington needed to eagle the last to force a playoff but made par and had to settle for fourth place on 16 under, with defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen a shot further back.

Fleetwood finished in a tie for 23rd and saw his lead of more than 1 million points over Rose reduced to just 135,000 with two events remaining, although Fleetwood is contesting both while Rose sits out the upcoming Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City.