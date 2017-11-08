HAINAN, China -- Sun Young Yoo carded a 7-under 65 on Wednesday to take a 1-stroke lead after the first round of the Blue Bay LPGA tournament.

Yoo had seven birdies and hit 12 of 14 fairways in a bogey-free round at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Club.

"Swing-wise, I kept the same thing," Yoo said. "I just tried to have fun out there, and actually I had a lot of fun today."

Xiang Sui of China shot a 66 to stand second, one clear of five players at 5 under, including American Lizette Salas. Sui fell behind 2 strokes with a bogey on the 15th hole but was able to regain a shot on Yoo with birdies on her final two holes.

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park had 68 and was in a share of ninth at 4 under.

Defending champion Minjee Lee had six birdies, but she struggled to find consistency as she hit five bogeys to finish the round at 71.

Jessica Korda rebounded after a quadruple-bogey on the par-5 third hole, hitting six birdies to finish at 1 under.