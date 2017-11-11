Scotland's Michele Thomson posted an 8-under-par 64 to move into a three-shot lead after the second round of the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Thomson, 29, who joined the police after quitting professional golf in 2009 before returning to the sport in 2013, collected eight birdies to smash the course record by three strokes at DLF Golf & Country Club's Gary Player-designed Black Knight Course.

"Performance overall was really good -- eight birdies, no bogeys," she told the Ladies European Tour. "Irons were solid -- that was the main reason for scoring that low -- and then I had 26 putts, which obviously helped.

"I didn't really do much different, just stuck to my strategy and made sure I did everything, went through my routine. I played solid [on Friday, en route to an opening 70], just didn't hole any putts."

French duo Camille Chevalier (69) and Celine Boutier (66), Australia's Sarah Kemp (66) and India's Vani Kapoor (68) were tied for second on seven under, with England's Meghan MacLaren (70) and Wales' Lydia Hall (67) a further two shots back in the 54-hole event.