Scotland's Michele Thomson had to settle for second place at the Hero Women's Indian Open after Camille Chevalier of France got the better of her on the final hole in Gurgaon Sunday.

Thomson led by three shots overnight having posted a course record 8-under-par 64 at DLG Golf & Country Club's Black Knight Course Saturday, with Chevalier among four players in joint-second.

And Thomson was then five shots clear in first place -- six ahead of Chevalier -- after eight holes in her final round.

Many congratulations Camille Chevalier on your maiden win on the Ladies European Tour. Our champion for 2017 Hero Women's Indian Open. @HeroMotoCorp @wgaofindia @LETgolf pic.twitter.com/Cg1dUlCSnI - Women's Indian Open (@WomenIndianOpen) November 12, 2017

But contrasting fortunes for the pair on the back nine saw Thomson register back-to-back bogeys on the 10th and 11th and a double-bogey on the 14th while Chevalier kept producing birdies.

And after they went into the 18th tied at the top on 11-under, a second successive birdie from Chevalier (67) -- her fifth in eight holes -- saw her seal victory by one shot over Thomson (71) for her first Ladies European Tour title.