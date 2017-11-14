The PGA of America is bringing major championship golf back to the Philadelphia area.

It was announced Tuesday that Aronimink Golf Club will host the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in 2020, followed by the PGA Championship in 2027.

The former will mark the first women's major at the venerable club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, and the latter will be just the second men's major held there, 65 years after Gary Player claimed the 1962 PGA Championship.

"We're certain that the best players in the world -- both men and women -- will be pleased and, when the time comes, sufficiently challenged by one of America's special layouts," PGA of America president Paul Levy said in a news release. "We're excited to twice celebrate golf and to plug into the enthusiasm for sport that Philadelphia is famous for."

The PGA Championship now has venues in place for eight of the next 11 editions of the tournament. It will be hosted by Bellerive Country Club in 2018, Bethpage Black in 2019, TPC Harding Park in 2020, Kiawah's Ocean Course in 2021, Trump National Golf Club in 2022 and Oak Hill Country Club in 2023. The following three years are currently undecided, with Aronimink hosting in 2027 and Olympic Club in 2028, an announcement which was made just last week.

Aronimink has also hosted the Senior PGA Championship, in 2003, making it the first venue to hold each of the PGA of America's three rotating major championships.

The club was founded in 1896, but its Donald Ross-designed course wasn't unveiled until 1926. There exists a plaque on the first tee with a 1948 quote from the famed course designer: "I intended to make this my masterpiece, but not until today did I realize that I built better than I knew."