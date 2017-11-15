Sergio Garcia will use Callaway equipment during this week's DP World Tour Championship, but claims he is still yet to finalise an agreement with the golfing giants.

Garcia, 37, is currently on the hunt for a new equipment supplier after former sponsors TaylorMade last week confirmed that they would be ending their 15-year affiliation with the Spaniard.

Despite confirming that Callaway are in pole position to seal his signature, the Masters champion denied that an agreement is already in place.

"Not yet. But at the moment it's the company that's in front of the other ones," Garcia said.

The Spaniard has been practising with Callaway balls and clubs ahead of the European Tour finale starting Thursday and says he is keen to test out the equipment in competition.

"What we've been testing, the numbers have been really good with the balls that Callaway has brought to me," he continued.

"Now it's just a matter of trying it on the golf course and trying it in tournament play, and seeing how it reacts and seeing how it feels.

"Then if there's any changes that need to be made, then we have time in the off-season to get it sorted out."

Garcia also shed light on the decision to separate from his former sponsors, claiming that it wasn't completely his own choice.

"It wasn't only my decision," he added. "I spent 15 years with TaylorMade but unfortunately things come to an end."

Taylormade, which separated from parent company Adidas in May, added to its impressive roster of players earlier this year after agreeing deals with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

When asked the reasons for the surprise split, Garcia suggested that the vast array of talent on the company's books -- which also includes world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and former PGA Championship winner Jason Day -- made negotiations difficult.

"All companies change and the politics with TaylorMade have changed after leaving Adidas," the Spaniard added. "We couldn't come to an agreement.

"I understand that it's also difficult when you have so many top players, to keep all of them. Unfortunately we were in that package."