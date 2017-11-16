The PGA Championship will return to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky in 2024, the PGA of America announced Thursday.

The site of three previous major championships will also host the 2018 Boys Junior PGA Championship.

Valhalla, which will host again in May 2024, will join Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, and Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as sites to hold the championship four times. The tournament will be staged for the 100th time in 2018.

The PGA Championship returns to Valhalla, in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2024. In 2014, Rory McIlroy won the PGA Championship at the club. Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images

Designed by Jack Nicklaus and opened in 1986, Valhalla was the site where Mark Brooks defeated Kenny Perry in a 1996 playoff, Tiger Woods captured his third straight major in 2000 when he defeated Bob May in a playoff and Rory McIlroy won his second PGA title in 2014.

It was also the site of the 2008 Ryder Cup, won by the United States.

Next year's PGA will be held at Bellerive in St. Louis, followed by Bethpage Black in 2019, TPC Harding Park in 2020, Kiawah Island in 2021, Trump National Golf Club in 2022 and Oak Hill Country Club in 2023.

The PGA also recently awarded the 2027 championship to Aronimink and the 2028 tournament to the Olympic Club.