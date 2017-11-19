France's Céline Boutier won her first Ladies European Tour title by taking down the Sanya Ladies Open in Hainan, China.

Boutier, 24, secured the title with a final round of 68, and her victory means she has secured a place in the Evian Championship and a two-year exemption to the European Tour.

"It's amazing. It's my first time playing in this event and my first time in China, so I couldn't have expected the week to have gone any better," Boutier said. "My putting was on fire on the back nine, so that helped me to get birdies."

Boutier, who secured her third title of the year following a pair of victories on the U.S. Symetra Tour, was tied for the lead at seven under par with Iceland's Valdis Thora Jonsdottir at the turn, but five birdies on the back nine saw her finish four-strokes ahead South Koera's Solar Lee, who finished second on the leaderboard with Jonsdottir a further shot behind.