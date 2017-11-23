Jason Day would love to face off against rival Jordan Spieth on the final day at the Australian Open. (0:35)

Sydney young gun Cameron Davis upstaged Jason Day to seize the clubhouse lead with a sizzling first round at the Australian Open.

Davis fired an eight-under-par 63 in perfect morning conditions at The Australian Golf Club to capture a three-stroke lead over Day, who slipped up with a nasty double-bogey on his second-last hole.

"Everything went to plan," said Davis, who won the Australian amateur championship on the same course two years ago. "I played here about eight times in five days so I got to know it pretty well and saw some places I probably shouldn't have, so it was very comfortable out there.

"I got off to a great start. I was hitting my spots and was able to keep it together on the back nine."

Davis, 22, collected nine birdies, including six on the front nine, to take early command of the championship. His only blemish came on the par-4 ninth.

Unheralded Queenslander Taylor MacDonald was outright second after also cashing in on his early tee time with a six-under 65.

Day shared third at five-under 66 with his fellow Hills International high school graduate Anthony Quayle and former Australian PGA champion Nick Cullen.

After starting on the 10th hole, Day was cruising along at six-under par before finding the trees on the 440-metre par-4 eighth.

Jason Day of Australia plays an approach shot on the 10th hole of the first round of the Australian Open. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Day hit out of the trees then missed his approach and was unable to get up-and-down in carding his double-bogey.

Much to the delight of the big gallery following Day, the former world No.1 retrieved a shot with a bounce-back birdie on his last hole.

Day wasn't the only one electrifying the crowd, with Brad Shilton wowing fans with a hole-in-one at the 172-metre par-3 11th.

The Kiwi was rewarded for his laser-like five-iron with a $AU16,000 watch.

World No.2 Jordan Spieth, the defending champion, teed off just after midday alongside fellow US PGA Tour stars Cameron Smith and 2015 Australian Open winner Matt Jones.