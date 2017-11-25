Spieth needs history to claim third Australian Open

Three years ago Jordan Spieth shot a final round 63 at the Australian Golf Club that left his peers in awe and saw him leave with the Stonehaven Cup.

He knows he needs another such round on Sunday if he's any chance of becoming the ninth player to win three Australian Open titles, after another frustrating day on the greens left him eight shots back of third round leader Jason Day.

Jordan Spieth shot a one-under 70 during Round 3 of the Australian Open, leaving him eight shots behind leader Jason Day.

Despite being so far back, Spieth had his Sunday 63 in 2014 fresh in the mind.

"That's what we need," Spieth said post-round.

"What is it, four (birdies) per nine? We need eight-under. That would probably be enough given the conditions for tomorrow. We may not even need that much but it's going to be so difficult tomorrow that I'll go out and try and get under par early and just see what the golf course gets to."

Conditions were difficult on Saturday with strong gusting winds all afternoon, and the forecast for Sunday is similar. But good scores were possible. Sweden's Jonas Blixt fired a bogey-free 66 to get within three of Day, who manufactured an impressive two-under 69, his third successive round in the 60s.

Spieth will need some help from Day after he managed a one under par 70 on Saturday with three birdies and two bogeys. Again his putter let him down. He had 30 putts in total after 33 on Friday and did not make a single putt outside of six feet despite giving himself a lot of chances.

"I definitely did," Spieth said.

"I had a few drives go left in a row on 7, 8, and 9 that probably cost me a shot or two, and other than that I struck just about every shot I hit today beautifully.

"It was just a matter of capitalising. What's weird to me is these mid-range putts, it's one thing if they're lipping out, and I did have quite a few lip out that would have gathered some momentum, but quite a few of them were missed significantly on bad reads, and that's rare for me.

"So, I'm not really putting too much into the stroke, we've been putting a lot of good work in it this week. It's just a matter of trusting our reads and actually getting one right.

"I felt like I lost a lot of coin flips in the putts that could break off the right edge or the left edge, and I seemed to just guess wrong each time. Just one of those things."

When Spieth shot 63 three years ago Rory McIlroy tweeted that he could have had another 100 rounds at The Australian in those conditions and not sniffed 63. It's a tall order but it's not like he hasn't done it before.

"We've been there and done it," Spieth said.

"I started, I think, tied for the lead that day though or maybe one back or something. So it's a little bit different situation but that kind of score in the conditions forecasted would do a lot."

Spieth's biggest deficit after 54 holes was six when he claimed his first PGA Tour win in 2013 at the John Deere Classic.

"If there's any place to come from way behind, it's here, from where I've seen.

"Here or even like a US Open, a course that yields higher scores and knowing that tomorrow's going to be a grind for the leaders.

"If I can sneak a few breaks in, get a couple of long putts to go or chip in or something like that.

"I'm going to have to have some magic."