Day grabs third-round Australian Open lead

Jason Day has taken command of the 102nd Australian Open golf championship in Sydney.

The former world No.1 carved out a two-under-par 69 on a Saturday afternoon of tough going at The Australian Golf Club to snare a one-stroke lead at nine under heading into championship Sunday.

Jason Day posted a two-under par 69 on Saturday at the Australian Open to sit atop the leaderboard at -10. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Third-round leader and playing partner Lucas Herbert remains Day's closest challenger after holding his nerve to go shot for shot with the 2015 US PGA champion for much of the third round.

Herbert carded an even-par 71.

Four of the top five on the leaderboard earn their living on the cut-throat and lucrative American tour, setting the stage for an exciting final-round shootout, though the classy Day is very much in the box seat.

Swede Jonas Blixt fired an impressive 66 on moving day to share third at seven under with 2015 champion and local club member Matt Jones (68).

Cameron Smith, runner-up in a playoff last year to Jordan Spieth at Royal Sydney, signed for a 69 to be five behind Day at five under.

Starting the third round one stroke behind Herbert, Day made 13-straight pars before ending the frustration with a near-chip-in eagle at the par-5 14th to claim the outright lead for the first time.

He backed that up with another birdie on the par-3 15th before dropping a shot on No.17 to briefly slip back into a tie with Herbert.

But a two-putt birdie on the last, after finding the green for two on the par-5 finishing hole, left Day with sole possession of the lead.

Seemingly undeterred in the matchplay-like conditions, Herbert enjoyed a two-stroke advantage over Day for more than two hours before taking an ugly double bogey on the par-3 10th.

Lucas Herbert finished with an even-par 71 on Saturday to be second at -9 heading into Sunday's final round. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

The 21-year-old struck his downwind tee shot long and left and, despite a frantic search, no one was able to find his ball.

After returning to the tee box, Herbert took "par" with his second ball to sign for his double and fall back to eight under with Day.

Spieth never managed to get going in his quest to make inroads on the leaders.

The 2014 and 2016 winner and world No.2 carded a one-under 70 to nudge to two under for the tournament and needing a super low final round to have any hope of retaining the Stonehaven Cup.

The American superstar is capable, having shot an eight-under 63 on Sunday three years ago to win the Open for the first time.