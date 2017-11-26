Count Brad Faxon among those impressed with Tiger Woods as the former world No. 1 nears his return to competitive golf Thursday.

Faxon joined Woods, President Donald Trump and current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, on Friday -- a high-profile round that earned extra attention when Trump tweeted about it before they teed off.

A day later, Faxon penned a story for Golfweek.com on how their day went, and gave high praise to Woods, who will play in the 18-man Hero World Challenge beginning Thursday in the Bahamas. It will mark the 14-time major winner's first competitive round since the Dubai Desert Classic in February. Less than two months later, he underwent a fourth career back surgery.

"Tiger looked great to me," Faxon wrote on the website. "He was happy and, more than anything, he's finally pain-free. The issues he had with the back the last couple of comebacks seem to be gone. He looked effortless, he looked free, he had some power."

So much so that Faxon said Woods sometimes was outdriving the long-hitting Johnson.

"I was impressed with how far he hit the ball," Faxon wrote. "Probably on the 10 holes that they were both hitting driver, Tiger hit it past Dustin half the time and Dustin hit it past Tiger half the time. He looked great. I think more than anything, he looked at ease. He was not concerned about swinging hard and going at it with driver. The ball flight, the sound off the club, all of it was right there."

Faxon, who also complimented Woods' short game, was happy to see the former world No. 1 closer to returning to the sport he dominated for so long.

"I'm just so happy that he's happy and can swing a golf club pain-free," Faxon wrote. "We know there's so much more to the game than hitting the ball, but he's got a chance. He can practice again, work without being hurt.

"Inside he's probably nervous to do this again, but he brings so much energy to this game. He's such a huge figurehead for us and a real difference maker. I hope for the best for him. He's been through so much adversity. I'm excited and I'm sure he's excited."