        <
        >

          Birdie blitz propels Davis to Australian Open win

          12:46 AM ET
          • AAP

          Former amateur star Cameron Davis has closed with a brilliant seven-under-par 64 to win the Australian Open golf championship in Sydney.

          The 22-year-old began Sunday's final round eight shots adrift of overnight leader Jason Day but amassed six birdies and a spectacular hole-out eagle to steal the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club.

          Davis finished with a 72-hole total of 11-under 273, one shot better than 2015 champion Matt Jones and Swede Jonas Blixt, who both carded last-day 68s.

          More to come...

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.