Birdie blitz propels Davis to Australian Open win

Former amateur star Cameron Davis has closed with a brilliant seven-under-par 64 to win the Australian Open golf championship in Sydney.
The 22-year-old began Sunday's final round eight shots adrift of overnight leader Jason Day but amassed six birdies and a spectacular hole-out eagle to steal the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club.
Davis finished with a 72-hole total of 11-under 273, one shot better than 2015 champion Matt Jones and Swede Jonas Blixt, who both carded last-day 68s.
More to come...