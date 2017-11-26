Birdie blitz propels Davis to Australian Open win

Former amateur star Cameron Davis has closed with a brilliant seven-under-par 64 to win the Australian Open golf championship in Sydney.

The 22-year-old began Sunday's final round eight shots adrift of overnight leader Jason Day but amassed six birdies and a spectacular hole-out eagle to steal the Stonehaven Cup at The Australian Golf Club.

Cameron Davis claimed the 2017 Australian Open with a final round 64, finishing the tournament one shot clear at -11. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

Davis finished with a 72-hole total of 11-under 273, one shot better than 2015 champion Matt Jones and Swede Jonas Blixt, who both carded last-day 68s.

More to come...