Spieth, McCormick richer for coach as caddie experience

A crowd member at the Australian Open saw Cameron McCormick hunched over as he lugged Jordan Spieth's tour bag down the fifth hole on Sunday and stated the obvious.

"Spieth's caddie, poor bastard, is going to have back problems later in life," the Australian man said with stereotypical bluntness.

Editor's Picks Birdie blitz propels Davis to Australian Open win Former amateur star Cameron Davis has closed with a brilliant seven-under-par 64 to win the Australian Open golf championship in Sydney.

But with McCormick's pain will come significant gain for both he and his star pupil.

McCormick, Spieth's long-time coach and mentor, was on caddie duties this week while regular looper Michael Greller stayed home on paternity leave.

And while Spieth did not defend his title in Sydney, his final round four under 67 left him at six under for the tournament and five back of surprise winner Cameron Davis, the world No.2 said having McCormick on the bag this week was an invaluable experience for the pair.

"I think it just gives him a little bit more knowledge into the intricacies of a round and how things take shape over four, five hours," Spieth said.

"I think he has more respect for Michael and how difficult it is to caddie. He said his hips were hurting a lot and just judging the cross winds and trying to be confident in your decisions, but also protecting, I think he learnt a lot about how difficult it is for anybody to caddie on a professional tour. He was fantastic though."

Spieth and McCormick were able to have deeper technical conversations throughout the four days that Spieth would not normally have with Greller. It's not something they want to do permanently given Greller has been such a pivotal part of Spieth's success. But the conversations this week will help shape how Spieth and McCormick go about their work in practice.

Jordan Spieth (R) with coach, and caddie for the Australian Open, Cameron McCormick (L). Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

"I was just kind of voicing a lot more than I would have ever voiced to Michael," Spieth said.

"I thought it was important for Cam to kind of hear how I'm feeling hole after hole, day after day and about different situations. I think we actually made a lot of progress in that sense, or at least have a good starting point to make some progress this off season."

Spieth was frustrated by his own performance across the week. He said that he struck the ball better tee-to-green than he had in the last three trips to the Australian Open. Those visits yielded two wins and a tied second. But he felt his putting was 10 shots worse across the week.

He was delighted with how he played on Sunday. His 67 featured three birdies and an eagle on the last, with countless other opportunities missed with the flat stick.

"I really felt like I shot 62 today and it was 67, I had so many looks," Spieth said.

"I'm playing beautifully, the putter felt great today. I found a nice trigger and I was getting through my putts a lot better than I was at the beginning of the week, and had that happened the whole week I would definitely have been in contention."

He felt it was the perfect launching pad into next week's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas where he will feature in Tiger Woods' much-anticipated return to competitive golf.

Cameron Davis with the Stonehaven Cup after winning the 2017 Australian Open. Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

Spieth won the elite invitational 18-man event in a record score in 2014 when it was held at Isleworth in Florida, a week after his first Australian Open title. He has finished fourth and tied-sixth in the last two editions at Albany in the Bahamas.

"I feel great," Spieth said.

"I feel it will be a tough travel, going east is a lot more difficult for me than going west and I'm going an extra hour or two from home, so it'll be a quick adjustment.

"The game feels good. I'll get in there and having Cam see pretty much all the swings that I hit on the range and on the golf course, and all the putts, I have that kind of extra confidence that I know where things are throughout the swing and so it should be easy. I shouldn't have too many questions next week, which will be nice."

Fewer questions will lighten McCormick's mental load. But that bag will still weigh him down.