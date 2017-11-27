Westwood, Hatton to play in World Super 6 Perth

Former world No.1 Lee Westwood will play at this summer's World Super 6 Perth golf tournament at Lake Karrinyup, and he'll be joined by fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton.

Westwood, whose ranking has slipped to 64th, has won 23 times on the European Tour and twice on the PGA Tour among his 42 professional victories.

Lee Westwood in action at the KLM Open. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

He is rated as one of the best golfers to have never won a major championship.

The 44-year-old finished runner-up at the 2010 Masters, the 2010 British Open and the 2016 Masters.

He also finished third at the 2008 US Open.

Westwood has also found success in Australia, having beaten Greg Norman in a playoff to win the Australian Open in 1997.

"I've obviously got great memories of Australia and I can't wait to get back there in February," Westwood said.

"Golf tournaments with unique and innovative formats are a welcome change from the regular 72 hole stroke play events we usually play. I'm looking forward to experiencing it firsthand."

The Super6 is a revolutionary golf event that features 54 holes of traditional stroke play across the first three days before switching to a knockout match play format for the final round.

During that final round, the top 24 players will battle it out in a series of six-hole shootouts.

Australian Brett Rumford won the inaugural event last February, beating Thai teenager Phachara Khongwatmai in the final.

Tyrrell Hatton during the DP World Tour Championship. Ross Kinnaird/Getty Image

Hatton rose up the world rankings after defending his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title and winning the Italian Open in successive weeks.

"Match play is obviously always exciting," Hatton said.

"I heard great things from some of the guys that played in the tournament earlier this year so it should be a great week."

This summer's tournament will be held from February 8-11.

It is tri-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia, the European Tour and the Asian Tour.