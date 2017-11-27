NASSAU, Bahamas -- Tiger Woods' first competitive round in nearly 10 full months will take place Thursday, alongside a friendly playing partner yet unfamiliar opponent.

It was announced Monday that Woods will begin his latest return at the Hero World Challenge while playing in a twosome with reigning PGA Tour player of the year Justin Thomas, who won five times during the 2016-17 campaign and already once this season.

While the South Florida residents spend time together away from the course, including celebrating Thomas' recent PGA Championship title, this is believed to be the first time that the 41-year-old Woods and 24-year-old Thomas have teed it up during an official event.

They will start their round at 12:05 p.m. ET, sandwiched by a bevy of other star-studded pairings.

The 18-player Hero field includes eight of the world's current top-10 and only one (Woods, who is 1,199th) outside the top-32, making for plenty of intriguing matchups.

Among them: Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama is paired with Francesco Molinari (11:10 a.m. ET); Dustin Johnson will play with Brooks Koepka (12:16 p.m. ET); Rickie Fowler with Kevin Kisner (12:27 p.m. ET); and in a rematch of the Open Championship final round, Jordan Spieth will play alongside Matt Kuchar (12:38 p.m. ET).

Woods hasn't played since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic after the opening round in early February, subsequently requiring a fourth back surgery soon thereafter.