Defending champion Varner III back in happy place

It didn't take long for Harold Varner III to come crashing back to earth after his maiden top-tier win at last year's Australian PGA Championship.

Returning to Queensland to defend his crown, the 27-year-old said the death of his girlfriend's brother just days after the tournament victory had rocked him, on and off the course.

Harold Varner III, seen here during the final round of the Safeway Open, is seeking to defend his Australian PGA Championship this week at Royal Pines in Queensland, Australia. Robert Laberge/Getty Images

But the likeable American said he is now physically and mentally in his happy place ahead of Thursday's first round at Gold Coast's Royal Pines.

"Literally right after this tournament, I flew home Monday and my girlfriend lost her brother (later that week)," Varner said.

"I didn't do a good job of controlling it and should have ... taken some time off but I didn't.

"As a kid when you're on the golf course you get away from all that, that's why I've loved golf so much, cause whatever was happening off the course I didn't care about.

"I love my girlfriend, but couldn't relate because it hasn't happened to you ... you just want to help so much."

His golf struggled as a result, Varner missing the cut in his next three tournaments and only recently finding any sort of consistency.

Editor's Picks Garcia not hanging hat on Masters win Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia believes he is young enough and good enough to ensure his maiden major golf title isn't a one-off ahead of this week's Australian PGA Championship.

Varner said that upward swing corresponded with his partner Amanda Singleton's healing process.

"When things got better off the course (his golf improved)," Varner said.

"It just makes it so much easier to play; when she started doing a bit better and got to travel a bit so I could be there for her.

"I thought I really loved her before, but I think loving someone when they're at their worst is when you truly do."

Varner lost in a play-off in 2015 on the Gold Coast before breaking through in 2016, but says his current form is the reason for his confidence rather than his good Gold Coast track record.

"I'm excited to get going again, starting to play well again and hopefully rekindle some of the flame from last year," he said.