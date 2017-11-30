Sergio Garcia posted a five-under 67 to take an early lead in the Australian PGA Championship on a rain-interrupted first morning on the Gold Coast.

The Masters champion, playing alongside Adam Scott, went bogey-free in a stop-start debut at Royal Pines on Thursday to head to the clubhouse with a one-stroke lead.

Starting on the 10th hole, the Spaniard had two birdies on the back nine and three on the front. A superb wedge approach led to a tap-in birdie and the outright lead with three holes to play. He followed that with a birdie on the par-4 8th to put an exclamation mark on his first round in Australia since 2010.

Scott finished one-under, having held a share of the early lead after a bright start with his reintroduced broomstick putter.

The former world No. 1 picked up two birdies in the first three holes, but he dropped both shots when he found water on the par3 16th hole. He then holed another eight-foot putt on the 18th as he went through the first nine in good shape.

Scott has gone back to a long-handled putter this week, having used one to win the 2013 Masters. He then switched to a short putter before a subsequent ban on anchored putting strokes was enforced last year.

- More to follow