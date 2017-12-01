GOLD COAST -- A frustrating season finally behind him, Adam Scott says he will enjoy switching off before finding a way to fix his ball-striking woes.

Scott missed the cut for the first time in Australia since 2010 after a string of missed putts and wayward tee shots to finish his second round on Friday.

A winner in 2013 and runner-up in a playoff the following year at Royal Pines, Scott imploded on the last seven holes to shoot 74 and finish one over.

It was short of the one under needed to avoid the cut and well off the pace set by co-leaders Marc Leishman and Adam Bland (12 under) earlier in the day.

It ends a disappointing season for the father of two, who's slumped to a seven-year rankings low of 30th in the world.

"I found it difficult switching on and switching off the last few months. It's been hard not to get frustrated by just playing a bit average for the last three months," he said.

"I spent most of the time in the trees ... I've got to lift my ball striking up. I lose too many shots and that's the strength of my game.

"I've got to get that back up to standard and it's going to take some work."

Adam Scott tees off during day two of the Australian PGA Championship. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

It's a big blow to the Gold Coast event, with weekend crowds now starved of one of the tournament's biggest names.

The former world No. 1 and 2013 Masters champion started the day one under, having reverted to the broomstick putter for the first time since an anchoring ban was introduced nearly two years ago.

While the long-handle served him well on Thursday, it was not the case in the second round.

The Queenslander missed a 2m par putt on the 12th to return to even and drop below the cut line with six holes to play.

It only got worse on the 13th when Scott's approach found a bunker, dropping to one over when his putt stopped short of the hole.

The wheels all but fell off when he missed another short putt on the par-three 14th.

Birdies on the 15th and 17th were split by another missed mid-range par putt, as a visibly frustrated Scott conceded his fate but didn't write off continuing with the long stick next season.