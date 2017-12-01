NASSAU, Bahamas -- Tiger Woods offered a blast from the past on Friday afternoon -- and just maybe a glimpse into the future.

In just his second competitive round after a 10-month injury absence, Woods posted a 4-under 68 at the Hero World Challenge, moving him into contention for his first victory in four years.

Woods was nearly flawless on the front-nine at Albany Golf Club. He opened with a birdie on the first hole after knocking a wedge to 4 feet, then added two more birdies in the next three holes.

Following a stretch of four pars, he reached the par-5 ninth hole in two, then drained a 20-foot eagle putt to grab sole possession of the lead. It was his first eagle in competition since Round 2 of the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

Though Woods' torrid play cooled off on the back nine -- he carded one birdie and two bogeys, including a sloppy one on the final hole -- he remains title contention as part of a bunched leaderboard in the 18-player field.

Woods' last title came at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, his 79th victory on the PGA Tour.

While this wouldn't count toward his official win total, the tournament does offer world ranking points. A win is believed to move the 1,199th-ranked Woods into the top 150.