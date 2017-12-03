NASSAU, Bahamas -- Tiger Woods stepped to the par-4 seventh tee Sunday afternoon, grabbed his driver and took a mighty lash. The ball landed on the green, and just minutes later, Woods was raising his arms triumphantly after his first eagle of the Hero World Challenge.

If that was the highlight of Woods' return to tournament golf after a 10-month layoff, the takeaway was that he appears healthy and ready to compete with the game's elite players in the upcoming year.

Woods posted three under-par rounds for the week, including a final-round 4-under 68 that featured his eagle on No. 7 and a half-dozen birdies.

For the day, Woods missed two of 13 fairways off the tee and hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation. Perhaps just as impressive, his swing speed matched or exceeded that of several young stars in the field, including final-round playing partner Justin Thomas.

Following a flawless front-nine 31, Woods stumbled with a sloppy double-bogey on the 10th hole. He added three birdies on the back nine but closed poorly, with bogeys on the final two holes, the last one the result of a three-putt from 15 feet.

Woods has been mum about his upcoming schedule, though if he continues to play his usual events, his next tournament could be at Torrey Pines in late January for the Farmers Insurance Open.