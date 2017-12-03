        <
          Hero World Challenge 2017: Coverage of Tiger Woods' return

          play
          Tiger happy with how he competed in return (2:10)

          Tiger Woods explains what he did well and how he hopes compete at an elite level once again. (2:10)

          5:35 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          All you need to know about Tiger Woods' latest return to competitive golf, as he took part in the Hero World Challenge 2017 in the Bahamas.

          Coverage and schedule

          Sunday: Tiger 'happy' with his week

          Woods posted three under-par rounds for the week, including a final-round 4-under 68 that featured his eagle on No. 7 and a half-dozen birdies.

          Saturday: Tiger struggles in third round

          Woods struggled in the blustery Bahamas conditions, failing to make a birdie until the 14th hole and falling out of contention during the third round. His 3-over-par 75 left him in a tie for 10th place, 10 strokes behind then-leader Charley Hoffman.

          Friday: Among the leaders

          In just his second competitive round after a 10-month injury absence, Woods posted a 4-under 68, moving him into contention entering the weekend:

          • Post-round recap | Highlight

          • Bob Harig: Fellow Tour players enjoying the Tiger show. Read

          • Harig & Sobel: Why we're surprised by Tiger's return so far. Watch

          • Tiger's Masters odds make jump with Hero run. Read

          • Video: 'This is a different Tiger Woods' Watch

          Thursday: Tiger officially returns

          For the first time in 301 days, Tiger Woods played a competitive round of golf, with plenty of positives to take away and some understandable negatives that leave room for improvement:

          Tiger Woods: The latest comeback

          What should we make out of Tiger's latest return to competitive golf? Our experts weigh in:

          • Tiger speaks: He addresses his injury and DUI arrest ahead of Hero World Challenge. Read | Watch

          • Van Valkenburg: Time to let our appreciation of Tiger evolve in latest comeback. Read

          • Harig: So why do we really still care about Tiger? Read

          • Rinaldi: A look back at the stage of events that got us to Tiger Woods' return. Watch

          • Harig: Tiger's return doesn't mean he can play anywhere he wants. Read

          • The Undefeated: Woods is coming back to the PGA as a human, not a symbol of his father's or golf's hopes and dreams. Read

          • FiveThirtyEight: It's like Tiger Woods never left. Since 2014, he was in the news more than Spieth, DJ or McIlroy, even when he wasn't playing. Read

