Tiger happy with how he competed in return (2:10)

All you need to know about Tiger Woods' latest return to competitive golf, as he took part in the Hero World Challenge 2017 in the Bahamas.

Coverage and schedule

Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 3

Location: Albany Golf Club (Nassau, Bahamas)

Results: Complete leaderboard

Sunday: Tiger 'happy' with his week

Woods posted three under-par rounds for the week, including a final-round 4-under 68 that featured his eagle on No. 7 and a half-dozen birdies.

Saturday: Tiger struggles in third round

Woods struggled in the blustery Bahamas conditions, failing to make a birdie until the 14th hole and falling out of contention during the third round. His 3-over-par 75 left him in a tie for 10th place, 10 strokes behind then-leader Charley Hoffman.

Post-round recap | Highlight

Analysis: Tiger looking for momentum heading into Sunday. Watch

Friday: Among the leaders

In just his second competitive round after a 10-month injury absence, Woods posted a 4-under 68, moving him into contention entering the weekend:

Post-round recap | Highlight

Bob Harig: Fellow Tour players enjoying the Tiger show. Read

Harig & Sobel: Why we're surprised by Tiger's return so far. Watch

Tiger's Masters odds make jump with Hero run. Read

Video: 'This is a different Tiger Woods' Watch

Thursday: Tiger officially returns

For the first time in 301 days, Tiger Woods played a competitive round of golf, with plenty of positives to take away and some understandable negatives that leave room for improvement:

Post-round recap | Highlight

Sobel: Tiger all business in the Bahamas. Read

Collins: Woods in a position to win in his return. Watch

PTI: How long can Woods keep up this play? Watch

Tiger Woods: The latest comeback

What should we make out of Tiger's latest return to competitive golf? Our experts weigh in: