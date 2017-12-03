All you need to know about Tiger Woods' latest return to competitive golf, as he took part in the Hero World Challenge 2017 in the Bahamas.
Coverage and schedule
Dates: Nov. 30-Dec. 3
Location: Albany Golf Club (Nassau, Bahamas)
Sunday: Tiger 'happy' with his week
Woods posted three under-par rounds for the week, including a final-round 4-under 68 that featured his eagle on No. 7 and a half-dozen birdies.
Saturday: Tiger struggles in third round
Woods struggled in the blustery Bahamas conditions, failing to make a birdie until the 14th hole and falling out of contention during the third round. His 3-over-par 75 left him in a tie for 10th place, 10 strokes behind then-leader Charley Hoffman.
Friday: Among the leaders
In just his second competitive round after a 10-month injury absence, Woods posted a 4-under 68, moving him into contention entering the weekend:
Thursday: Tiger officially returns
For the first time in 301 days, Tiger Woods played a competitive round of golf, with plenty of positives to take away and some understandable negatives that leave room for improvement:
Tiger Woods: The latest comeback
What should we make out of Tiger's latest return to competitive golf? Our experts weigh in:
