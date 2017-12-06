        <
        >

          Louis Oosthuizen withdraws from Joburg Open after injuring fingers

          7:12 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Louis Oosthuizen won't be playing in this week's European Tour event, and the South African golfer has a freak injury to thank.

          While traveling to Johannesburg for the Joburg Open, Oosthuizen jammed two fingers on his left hand between two airport luggage trolleys.

          The Sunshine Tour, which co-sponsors the tour with the European Tour, tweeted a look at Oosthuizen's injured fingers.

          He withdrew from the final European Tour event of 2017 on Wednesday.

          "This morning is even worse than it was yesterday, so I tried to grip a golf club, but there's no way I can go to my grip position," Oosthuizen said. "It's a bit of an unfortunate one, but I don't want to tee off Thursday and play one hole or a few shots and then withdraw after taking someone's spot. I just can't do that. So I'm going to have to withdraw from this one."

          Oosthuizen was coming off two top-10 finishes. He is tied for 23rd in Race for Dubai. He's currently ranked 23rd in the world.

          Oosthuizen said he'll have X-rays on the fingers to see if there is any additional damage to them.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.