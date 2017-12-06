Louis Oosthuizen won't be playing in this week's European Tour event, and the South African golfer has a freak injury to thank.

While traveling to Johannesburg for the Joburg Open, Oosthuizen jammed two fingers on his left hand between two airport luggage trolleys.

The Sunshine Tour, which co-sponsors the tour with the European Tour, tweeted a look at Oosthuizen's injured fingers.

He withdrew from the final European Tour event of 2017 on Wednesday.

"This morning is even worse than it was yesterday, so I tried to grip a golf club, but there's no way I can go to my grip position," Oosthuizen said. "It's a bit of an unfortunate one, but I don't want to tee off Thursday and play one hole or a few shots and then withdraw after taking someone's spot. I just can't do that. So I'm going to have to withdraw from this one."

Oosthuizen was coming off two top-10 finishes. He is tied for 23rd in Race for Dubai. He's currently ranked 23rd in the world.

Oosthuizen said he'll have X-rays on the fingers to see if there is any additional damage to them.